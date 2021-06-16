LCCI demands withdrawal of Section 203 (A)

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to withdraw recently added Section 203 (A) to the Income Tax Ordinance. “The Section 203 (A) will grant power to an officer of Inland Revenue, not below the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Inland Revenue or any other officer of equal rank authorized by the Board, who on the basis of material evidence has reason to believe that any person has committed offence of concealment of income or any offence warranting prosecution under this Ordinance, may cause arrest of such person.” LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the Section 203 (A) will grant new discretionary powers to the officials as now they can arrest a person soon after start of the proceedings that is a harsh measure and will dwindle confidence of the taxpayers.













