Tarin for effective monitoring of PoS machines

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure effective tracking progress of installed point of sales (PoS) machines and provide post deployment support to the retailers.

Chairing a meeting at the FBR, the minister directed the board to determine the total volume of sales by retailers to effectively tap the revenue generation through the PoS system after adjustment of input and output taxes.

The meeting was convened to devise a strategy to increase integration of retailers with the PoS system of FBR.













