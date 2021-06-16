Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, June 16, 2021


Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid’s recovery from cancer

Staff Report

Actor Imran Abbas on Tuesday prayed for the speedy recovery of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid who is battling cancer. Paying tribute to the minister, Imran said Pakistanis appreciate Dr Yasmin Rashid for working day and night tirelessly while battling cancer. “She has already lost her hair, her health and losing her energies but still hasn’t lost her passion to work for the betterment of Pakistan,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of Dr Yasmin Rashid. He added, “May Allah bless her speedy recovery and long life with health.”

