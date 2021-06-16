Steps for agriculture sector revival bearing fruit: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the measures taken by the present government to revive the agriculture sector have given small farmers a fair return on their labour, which is improving their quality of life as well as having a positive impact on the national economy.

Talking to the Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam who called on him on Tuesday, the prime minister said that all resources are being utilised for further development of the agriculture sector of the country.

The prime minister, describing the agriculture sector as one of the major contributors to economic growth, expressed his government’s commitment to protecting the farmers from the exploitation of cartels and mafias. He expressed his belief that the country’s socio-economic progress is linked with the enhanced development of the agriculture and industrial sectors.

The premier said that the development of the agriculture sector on modern lines has been made part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He further said the government would work on the duty-free import of agricultural equipment and tools from China and benefit from their expertise to develop the livestock sector as well. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the government for the revival of the agricultural sector.

The minister briefed the prime minister on the record production of wheat, rice, maize, groundnut, onion and potato in the country, and the steps being taken for development of livestock in the country.