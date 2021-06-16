Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any other country: FM

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any other country. “Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any other country. Mud slinging will be of no avail to any one. If Imran Khan has no right to speak in the house then opposition too has no right to speak”, he said this in a statement issued here Tuesday. He went on to say that Afghan peace process has entered into critical phase. The statement given by Afghan vice president and Afghan national security advisor led to entangle the matter rather than disentangling the matter. Mudslinging will do no good to any stake holder. If we shirk from our lapses then no solution will be found. He urged that the Afghan leadership should sit together and address the problems facing them. Conflict is very visible in India today, he said adding India has been divided into secular and Hindutva mindset at present. The minorities are under pressure therein. They are feeling themselves insecure therein.













