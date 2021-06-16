FM Qureshi urges Afghan leadership to sit together to resolve issues

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Afghan leadership to sit together to resolve their problems. In a statement, he noted that the Afghan peace process has reached a critical phase. He said the parties will not gain anything from allegations.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan will not allow its land to be used against any other country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that instead of being a spoiler, India should work for peace in the region.

He said the minorities in India are under great stress and feeling insecure. He said a large segment in India has rejected the strategy of Modi Junta.