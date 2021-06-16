PPP, PML-N exploited poor ‘ruthlessly’ during their tenures: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said these were PPP and PML-N, which during their tenures in government, introduced the culture of ruthless exploitation of the poor and put the country under dominance of foreign financial institutions.

Reacting to statements of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the opposition parties were totally confused after seeing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s historic, successful and unprecedented federal budget.

The minister said the pro-poor and growth-oriented budget presented by the PTI government had darkened the political future of the two parties – PPP and PML-N.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had allocated resources in the budget for the poor who were being looted by these two parties, he said, adding “Both the parties are worried about increase in minimum wage and salaries of government employees.”

After the federal budget, Farrukh said Bilawal was foreseeing the Sindh province slipping from the hands of the PPP.

Under the PTI government, all facilities like employment, housing, health and development were available for the public, he added.