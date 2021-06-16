PM pay, allowances not increased

No increase has been made in the pay and allowances of the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. The budget of PM house and office has however been enhanced by over Rs 184 million.

As per budget documents 2021-22 PM Imran Khan will receive Rs 2441000 in the next financial year on account of his pay and allowances. In the ongoing financial year his pay and allowances were fixed equal to the pay and allowances fixed in the budget for the next fiscal year.

The monthly salary of PM is Rs 2 lac and he has not increased his expenses. However the annual budget of PM house and PM office has been enhanced from Rs 737 million to Rs 921 million.

The actual budget of PM Office public was Rs 474 million which has been revised by curtailing Rs 130 million.