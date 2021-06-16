AIOU to commence MS, PhD exams from June 24

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will commence the final examinations of MS/M.Phil and PhD programs offered in semester Spring 2021 by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities and Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies from June 24.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the examinations of the BS Computer Science face to face program offered by the Faculty of Science will commence from July 1.

Date Sheet and roll number slips are available on AIOU’s official website and also being dispatched to students.

Examinations of MS/M.Phil and PhD will be held in the Academic Complex of the University while examination centers have been set up in Islamabad, Multan, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur for BS Computer Science program.

On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, invigilation staff has been directed to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures issued for Covid-19. Wearing masks in the examination hall is mandatory for both the students and examination staff. Examinations of other face to face programs offered by faculty of science are expected in the first week of July in concerned departments while examinations of MS/M.Phil and PhD programs offered by faculty of education are expected from July 13 at AIOU main campus.