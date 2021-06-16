Overseas citizen serves legal notice to Ahsan Iqbal

An overseas Pakistani on Tuesday sent a defamation notice worth Rs 20 millions to former interior minister of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal for giving derogatory remarks against Pakistani community abroad.

The notice, which was served by an oversea citizen Muhammad Arif Tarar living in Spain, stated that PML-N’s Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal gave ridiculing remarks against oversea Pakistani community during a press conference on June 12 in Lahore. The PML-N’s leader had committed criticism and shown hatred toward Pakistani diaspora, who were working abroad for the betterment of their homeland. It stated that the community who remits millions of dollars every year to support the economy of this country definitely deserve better than this contempt and hatred. The notice asked Ahsan Iqbal to tender an apology and pay an amount worth Rs20 millions as damages to compensate the oversea citizen within fourteen days. Otherwise, the aggrieved person would be at liberty to file a legal action against Ahsan Iqbal.