Tirah Valley residents protest delay in compensation cheques

Affectees from Tirah Valley held a protest against delay in the issuance of compensation cheques on Tuesday.

The protest demonstration was organized under the banner of Shalobar Qaumi Council that was attended by large number of effectees who had not received compensation for their demolished houses.

The protestors while carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands, marched from Shalobar sports ground to Peer Milla where it converted into a public gathering.

Addressing on the occasion their leaders including chairman of the organization,Dr Zakir Khan,Dr Hakeem Khan,Fazal Rabi and others said that although the survey of their demolished residencies have been completed years back, but so far compensation checques have not been released to them.

Due to militancy, Tirah Valley has suffered a lot therefore, the effectees deserve forthwith finical support so that they can resume their routine life, they remarked.

They also expressed their concern over the increasing cases of ice addiction among the youth community of Tirha Valley and said the government should take concrete step to discourage consumption of every kind of narcotics in the Valley.

They asked for provision of job opportunities to the locals who serve their lives under the poverty line.

The protestors threatened that if Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Arshad Mansoor and District Police Officer Wasem Riaz neglect their problems they will convene a grand Jirga and will boycott all official gatherings and meetings.