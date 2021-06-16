Financial year 2021-22 to be marked as year of ‘upgradation of police stations’: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday directed all RPOs of the province to complete the inspection of police stations of the districts under their jurisdiction within two months and submit the detailed reports to the CPO so that modern resources and facilities could be provided in police stations and the construction and development works of police stations can be completed on priority basis.

He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a video link session on upgrading of police stations and provision of modern facilities at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, the officers apprised the IG Punjab about the current situation of the police stations, the facilities available and the problems faced by them. Upon which, the IG Punjab directed that it has been decided to mark next financial year, for “Upgradation of Police Stations ” therefore, all RPOs and DPOs should pay special attention to police station construction and development projects in their districts so that the process of public service delivery can be improved by providing modern policing facilities.

He further said that the primary objective of police stations inspections should not be to punish but to improve public service delivery and regular inspections by officers would go a long way in changing police attitudes as well as improving the condition of police stations.

He said that the image of the police in the public can be improved only by bringing politeness in the attitude of police and better public service delivery. Therefore, all supervisory officers should pay special attention to ensure that the staff deputed in the police stations adopt a sympathetic attitude during public dealings so that the problems of the victims and aggrieved persons can be solved on a priority basis.

The police chief said that the police station is the main unit and axis of the police department and therefore in the new financial year to improve the delivery of public service by providing all possible means and facilities to the police stations is the top priority of the police department and all development funds in this regard will be spent exclusively on police station development and upgradation projects.

The IGP said that the results obtained from the Special Initiative Police Stations are very encouraging and therefore the work of upgrading the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) of police stations in all the districts of the province should be completed within the stipulated time and supervisory officers must ensure close monitoring of all matters in this regard.

He noted that along with the provision of modern facilities, the staff assigned in the police stations should be given effective briefing on public dealing so that they can perform their duties in an efficient manner and become the hands and arms of the oppressed citizens without any hassle.