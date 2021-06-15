Qatar ambassador calls on air chief Zaheer Sidhu

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, according to a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release. Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The air chief said that Pakistan and Qatar had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Pakistan Air Force and the Qatar Air Force. He also emphasised upon the significance of further deepening the relations between the two air forces.