Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, June 16, 2021


Petrol prices increased by Rs 2.13 per liter

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs 2.13 per litre.

According to the Finance Division notification, a liter of petrol would now be sold at Rs 110.69. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 1.79 to Rs 112.55 per litre, while that of kerosene oil (SKO) has been hiked by Rs 1.89 to Rs 81.89 a litre.

The price of light diesel oil also increased by Rs 2.03 to Rs 79.68 per liter and the new prices will be effective from 12 am on Wednesday 16 June.

