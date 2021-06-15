Sindh budget 2021-22 to be unveiled today

The Sindh government will announce its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with an outlay of over Rs 1.4 trillion in the provincial assembly on June 15.

It will present a no-tax budget in the provincial legislature, to be announced by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech.

Rs222 billion has been earmarked for the provincial development programme, according to government sources while Rs105 billion is proposed for law and order, Rs172 billion for health, Rs215 billion for school education and Rs25 billion for college education.

The provincial budget proposes a 20% raise in salaries of government employees up to the 15 grade as well as in pensions of retired employees. The minimum wage for the labourers is expected to be set at Rs 25,000, sources said.

It is proposed that Rs14 billion will be allocated transport, Rs75 billion for local bodies and Rs53 billion for the irrigation department.

The chief minister said that because of resource constraints, the public private partnership (PPP) projects would be mainstay of development, especially in Karachi.

“Projects like Malir Expressway, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, urban roads project in Karachi, Hub Canal and treatment plants will get special thrust in the next fiscal year,” he said.

The budget session of the Sindh Assembly has been called at 3pm.