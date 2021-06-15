Books that shed light on Pakistan’s economy

The Economy of Modern Sindh

Opportunities Lost and Lessons for the Future

Ishrat Husain, Aijaz A Qureshi, Nadeem Hussain

The Economy of Modern Sindh delves into the different aspects of Sindh’s economy-from geography, topography, climate, administrative history and demographics, to the political landscape, education, health, labour force and employment, poverty and inequality, agriculture and water issues, infrastructure, industries, energy resources and public finances-each is covered in a separate chapter. The book highlights the socioeconomic problems that have beset Sindh, arresting the province’s economic potential, and proposes a multi-pronged strategy to address these challenges. It offers an incisive and objective assessment of the various policies enacted and pursued by the Sindh government over the years. It also attempts to identify the particular issues that require reforms at the sectoral and micro level. The analysis on each aspect of Sindh’s economy is juxtaposed with the performance analysis at the national level as well as a comparison with Punjab that allows for a relative appraisal of Sindh’s socioeconomic standing.

Pakistan: The Economy of an Elitist State

Second Edition

Ishrat Husain

This insightful analysis into the prevailing economic situation in Pakistan has three distinguishing features. It is an exhaustive, analytical history of economic development in Pakistan during the last seventy years; it provides an explanation of Pakistan’s economic performance in the political context, and compares it with other South Asian countries and with East Asia; it outlines for Pakistan an agenda of economic and social reforms based on a model of shared growth to see the country into the twenty-first century. The main thrust of the book is that the respective roles of the state and the market have been reversed in the case of Pakistan, with the result that the benefits are reaped by the elite class only. This small minority continues to enjoy the unjust accumulation of wealth in the midst of widespread poverty and squalor. The author establishes that such a situation is socially and economically not sustainable.

Governing the Ungovernable

Institutional Reforms for Democratic Governance

Ishrat Husain

Pakistan, since its independence in 1947, had to face tumultuous years for the first four decades. Despite the many challenges, both internal and external, the country was able to register a 6 percent average annual growth rate during the first forty years of its existence. The country was ahead of India and Bangladesh in all economic and social indicators. Since 1990, the country has fallen behind its neighbouring countries and has had a decline in the growth rate. This book attempts to examine the reasons behind this slowdown, the volatile and inequitable growth of the last twenty-five years and through a process of theoretical and empirical evidence argues that the most powerful explanatory hypothesis lies in the decay of institutions of governance. It also suggests a selective and incremental approach of restructuring some key public institutions that pertain to accountability, transparency, security, economic growth and equity.

Pakistan’s Agenda for Economic Reforms

Vaqar Ahmed

Providing a non-technical understanding of weak economic growth and performance of the public sector in Pakistan relative to that of peer countries, this book serves as an interesting introduction to policymakers, journalists and civil society organisations interested in carrying out research and advocacy work towards improving economic governance in the country. Delving one step ahead from recent literature on Pakistan’s economy, the author focuses on why reform of institutions dealing with economic policy regulation and management is imperative, while simultaneously identifying pending structural reforms that Pakistan’s economy could pursue for inclusive growth and social justice. Exploring the fragmented structure of tax revenue mobilisation, public expenditure management, energy governance, trade and transit framework and the labour market, this book serves as an important resource for readers wishing to have an understanding of economic challenges and reform options.

The Corporate Governance Landscape of Pakistan

Edited by Sadia Khan

The Corporate Governance Landscape of Pakistan is a story told by the pioneers of corporate governance in the country for the benefit of those who will take it to the next level of policy advocacy and enforcement. It provides a comprehensive guide to the policy frameworks, principles, and practices of corporate governance in Pakistan today. It also attempts to capture the essence of the corporate environment of Pakistan on the eve of the introduction of the first Code of Corporate Governance. It reveals, through subsequent policy additions, the sea change in mindsets the first set of policy reforms facilitated. The book is meant both as a historical anthology of work already accomplished in the realm of corporate governance as well as a reference book for future regulators, educators, and practitioners. It recognizes the fact that immense effort-some of which remains under-appreciated-has already gone into enhancing the corporate governance environment of the country.