Golf coaching camp held at Royal Palm Club

LAHORE: The ease in COVID-19 restrictions brought glad tidings for enthusiastic golf members of Royal Palm Club Golf Course as a comprehensive coaching and training session was held on Monday to fulfill their urges for seeking a hands on and a viable cure to the problems they encounter during the course of golfing activity. And since an international coach like Syed Jamal Badshah was there to teach and coach, there was a huge turnout of ardent learners which included boys, girls women and even proficient golfers like Hussain Hamid, Ali Naeem, Rana Imran, Hafiz Yousaf and Abid Aziz who seek that something extra that will fetch them consistently good scores. This coaching camp was based on an initiative launched by the club management and backed by Shahid Abbas, captain and Minaa Zainab, women’s golf organiser.

Notable feature of this coaching assembly was the presence of Syed Jamal who is a coach with extensive experience having been national coach overseas also. He divided the gathering into two segments, one for the beginners and women, and second for good players who seek excellence in their golfing pursuits.

During the course of interaction with beginners, the objective during this camp was to inspire youth between the ages of six to sixteen years and help them achieve competency in the basics of the game they intend to heighten relations with. And as Jamal Badshah admitted that teaching beginners and women was a difficult proposition but he did it with utmost ease and patience. What was heartening was that beginners and women showed immense talent, yearning and appetite for the game. As a result of this activity and intense learning exercise, women who hope to see their golf handicaps tumbling down are Ayesha Hamid, Summar Nisar, Sarah Babar, Iffat Zohra, Momina Tarrar, Iman Ali, Laiba Ali and Minaa Zainab. The session with the proficient golfers was certainly rewarding for the ardent ones and Syed Jamal, the coach, admitted that they were players with good techniques and it was satisfying for him to focus more on curing minor faults.