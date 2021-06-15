Kashmir Premier League Player Draft to be held on July 3

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Premier League on Monday announced that the Player Draft will be held on July 3rd, 2021. This Draft will consist of international national, domestic, and emerging players who will participate in the league from August 6th to 16th, 2021. In his speech, Shehryar Afridi, Chairman Kashmir Committee, highlighted that there was no ambiguity in the launch of KPL. He also stated that both the National and Government of Azad Kashmir had extended their full support towards the League. Also present on the occasion were Omer Ayub Khan (Federal Minister for Economic Affairs), Arif Malik (President KPL), Ch Shahzad Akhtar (CEO) KPL along with the representatives of the franchises. Afridi said that no one knew Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis the two legends of Pakistan but with their hard work and determination they won their place in the top tier in this sport and now KPL was an opportunity for Kashmiri emerging players to show their worth and talent to the world as each team would have two Kashmiri origin players in their Playing XI. He said that KPL will be a milestone event that will change the course of the region in terms of tourism and economic development. Addressing the event, Federal Minister Omar Ayub said that Kashmir Premier League was going to be a mega event for the region. It is a message to the world about what is happening in Occupied Kashmir and what is happening in Azad Kashmir on the other hand. Arif Malik said that the aim of Kashmir Premier League was to bring out young talent. “A new image of Kashmir and Pakistan will be portrayed throughout the globe,” he added.













