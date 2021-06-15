Pakistan leads region in manpower export, says ministry

Pakistan has become a manpower export leader in the region despite the pandemic, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development announced on Monday.

According to a tweet from the ministry, more than 224,705 Pakistanis went abroad for employment in 2020 as compared to 217,699 from Bangladesh and 94,145 from India.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan, launched by the government last week, over 11.43 million Pakistanis had gone abroad for employment in more than 50 countries. It said the migration of Pakistani workers was mostly concentrated to Gulf Cooperation Council countries (96 percent), with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hosting the majority.

In May, Kuwait revoked the ban on work visas for Pakistani workers which had been in place since 2011. The decision was taken to immediately restore family and business visas for Pakistan. It was also decided that Kuwaiti visas will now be issued to Pakistani workers as per the agreement.