Leather garments exports increase record 7.41%

Leather Garments exports during the first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 7.41 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 20-21, Leather Garments worth US$ 238,924 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 222,445 thousand in the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Gloves increased by 18.59 per cent, worth US$ 215,265 thousand, as compared to the exports of US$ 181,528 thousand in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 13.29 per cent, worth US$ 467,789 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 412,908 thousand in the same period of last year. During the period under view, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 52.21 per cent, worth US$ 13,600 thousand were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 8,935 thousand in the same period of last year.













