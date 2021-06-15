Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Diyala, Taxi Diara, Chem Sinyoo, Gas Amazon and Lobito carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Petroleum gas and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Navarino, Milaha Qatar, Dato Success and VSL Castor carrying Containers, Natural gas and Coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Diyala’ and oil tanker ‘Toro’ sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, bulk cargo carrier ‘Star Aquarius’ and Chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Ditta’ are expected to sail from PIBT and EVTL on same day in the afternoon.