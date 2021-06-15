Junaid Khan to star opposite Hiba in upcoming serial

Junaid Khan is all set to star in ARY Digital’s upcoming drama serial “Hum Na Thay Be Mehar”, opposite Hiba Bukhari.

Junaid Khan and Hiba Bukhari are known to be one of the most adored on-screen couples and they will now be seen in this promising story revolving around suspense and romance. This intriguing tale has been penned down by Ghazala Naqvi and directed by Mohsin Mirza under the banner of Abdullah Seja’s “I dreams Entertainment Productions.”

“I am so thrilled to be a part of this project. The character I’m playing is very different and exciting and I look forward to how the story will turn out,” said Junaid Khan talking about the new drama. “It’s a wonderful experience working with Hiba and I hope people enjoy seeing us together on-screen and like the drama.”

The release date is yet to be announced however, it is expected to go on-air soon only on ARY Digital. Singer, songwriter, philanthropist and actor – Junaid Khan has slowly carved a niche for himself in the Pakistani entertainment arena. With back-to-back commercially successful ventures on Pakistani television, Junaid Khan is currently one of the most bankable actors in the industry. The lead vocalist of the famous rock band “Call,” and with a prominent singing career, Junaid Khan is now ready to debut on the big screen in ‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’.