Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on first death anniversary

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who debuted alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in a romantic drama Kedarnath in the year 2018, has penned an emotional note for her co-star.

Remembering the star performer on his first death anniversary, Sara thanked the late actor for all his help and advice throughout the journey. She also credited Sushant for all that she has today.

Sharing a heartfelt post with a cute picture, she wrote, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

In the picture, the duo can be seen inside a pool and are posing for the shutterbugs.

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 – in an apparent suicide case. However, since then various details of the actor’s personal life have come out in the media and the case is sub judice.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate probing the case from various angles respectively.

Sushant kick-started his career with small screen with a television show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’, followed by Zee TV’s popular show ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The actor debuted in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! After that he did some of the best films till date, which include- Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Drive, and Dil Bechara among others.