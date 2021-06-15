Sindh allows business to operate six days a week

The Sindh government has allowed resumption of business activities in the province for six days a week, following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision in this regard. The decision was made in the meeting of the Sindh Covid Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Ali Shah on Monday. “The business closure will be ensured as per the decision of the NCOC,” the chief minister said, adding that the businesses will remain closed on Sunday in the province while allowing business activities for six days a week as per the Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs). The chief minister also took notice of the report regarding the issuance of vaccine certificates without the immunization process and directed the IG Sindh and home department to take strict action against the concerned person. “No negligence and corruption will be tolerated during Covid vaccination drive,” he said. The task force meeting also made it mandatory for people acquiring driving licenses to get themselves vaccinated before getting hold of the document. He further shared that the Covid positivity ratio has declined to 4.5 percent in the province with Karachi reporting a positivity ratio of 9.5 percent, followed by 5.65 percent in Hyderabad. “The pressure on hospitals is releasing now,” Murad Ali Shah said.













