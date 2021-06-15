Pakistan elected as regular member of ILO governing body

Pakistan has been elected as a regular member of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Elections took place virtually at the 109th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva. Pakistan is among the four newly elected regular members from Asia-Pacific Group (APG) for the term 2021-2024.

The Governing Body is the premier policy and decision-making body of the ILO, composed of 56 regular members. This election result illustrates the trust reposed by the international community in Pakistan’s strong leadership credentials.

Pakistan joins the Governing Body at a time when the world of work has been hit hard. Mitigating the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19 pandemic and revival of economic growth necessitates enhanced international cooperation, dialogue and assistance.

Pakistan will work with members of the Governing Body and other constituents towards human-centred economic recovery, enhanced productive capacity and employment generation.