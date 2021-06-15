President urges varsities to equip youth for 4th industrial revolution

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed upon universities in the country to adopt the strategy of research and innovation-based education. During a briefing given to him by Rector LUMS University Shahid Hussain here at the President House, the President said the universities must prepare students to meet the needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

President Alvi emphasized on an increased collaboration among the universities at international and local level. To ensure quality education, he said, liaison between Higher Education Commission and universities was important. The President said to promote education in remote areas, the universities needed to improve their online capacity.