PRCS celebrates ‘World Blood Donor Day’

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday celebrated the ‘World Blood Donor Day’ to raise awareness among people regarding need for regular blood donations and thank all voluntary donors for their life-saving gift of blood to those in need.

This year, the World Blood Donor Day slogan is ‘Give Blood and Keep the World Beating’. A ceremony was arranged at the PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad to mark the day. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was the chief guest at the event, also attended by PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, senior officials and volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that today is a reminder of the fact that blood transfusion is important in healthcare and medical treatment all over the world. The whole world knows Abrar-ul-Haq for his service of humanity. The service of humanity is the only way to reach Allah. He said that millions of people around the world get new life through blood donation on a daily basis.

He said the services of the Regional Blood Donor Center under the auspices of the Red Crescent are commendable. PRCS is proud to have developed an app for the timely availability of blood donors. The door-to-door campaign for Corona Vaccination is commendable. “Reducing blood donations during the Corona epidemic has made it a challenge to meet the needs of thalassemia patients.”, he added. He urged all the segments of the society to wholeheartedly help the PRCS in this humanitarian cause.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq said that we had started a campaign to collect blood donations in front of the Parliament House and Qasim Suri was the first to donate blood. I am proud of that. He emphasized the need to promote a culture of blood donation on a voluntary basis. He said voluntary and regular blood donation will also increase the quality of transparent and safe blood.

Abrar-ul-Haq said that the PRCS has always strived for the management and supply of blood to deserving patients, emergencies and accidents. Red Crescent volunteers are active in collecting and timely availability of blood donations. Volunteers themselves donate blood regularly and participate in awareness campaigns.

Abrar ul Haq said the World Blood Donor Day also provides an opportunity to urge governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources and put into place systems and infrastructures to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors.

Lt Gen (r) Mustafa Kamal Akbar, who donated blood 170 times at the age of 82, addressed the event. Murtaza Burhani, who donated blood 158 times, also delivered a motivational speech on this occasion.

In the end, shields and gifts were distributed among the distinguished guests. PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq presented a commemorative shield to Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.