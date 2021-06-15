KP’s merged areas, energy, communication sectors derive major PSDP share

Like other socio-economic sectors, the merged areas, energy, agriculture and communication sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have given major share from Public Sector Development Program (PSDP 2021-22) with huge allocation for under construction Mohmand, Kurram Tangi dams, Indus Highway and development of infrastructure in erstwhile Fata.

According to the Federal Budget 2021-22 document, Rs 5,507 million have been allocated for construction of multifaceted Mohmand Dam having the capacity to generate 800 megawatt electricity and store over 1.2 million acres feet (MAF) water. Mohmand dam is being constructed upstream of River Swat in Mohmand tribal district from where 300 million gallon water would be lifted to Peshawar.

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 3,000 million in PSDP to expedite the work on Kurram Tangi dam being constructed on Kaitu River in upstream of Kurram Garhi headwork in North Waziristan having power generation capacity of 83.4 MW and irrigation of 278,00 acres land in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

To provide fast communication services to the people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and Karak, the government has earmarked Rs 3,500 million for dualization of Serai Alamgir-Kohat section on the Indus Highway that would benefit a large number of people including tribesmen of North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts.

Similarly, Rs 57 billion set aside for construction of of Dasu Hydropower Project in Upper Kohistan, Rs 23 billion for construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam and Rs 14 billion for Neelum Jhelum hydropower project in the Federal Budget 2021-22 that was highly lauded by water experts.

Rs 3,000 million earmarked for dualization of Pindigap-Kohat Road to strengthen roads’ connectivity between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides bolstering of trade and industrial activities and generation of thousands of jobs for youth.

To promote tourism in northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Federal Government allocated Rs 2,500 million for construction and widening of Chitral-Ayub-Bumborate Road that would help promote adventure sports and mountainous tourism in Chitral, Dir Upper and adjoining districts.

The KP Government had already proposed a Cable Car Project between Dir and Chitral districts to promote adventure sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To address the problem of water scarcity in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 350 million have been earmarked for water conservation including construction of small dams to bolster agriculture productivity and provide clean drinking water to people.

To protect seasonal crops, fruits orchards and agricultural yields from locusts’ attacks, the Federal Government allocated Rs1,000 million for locusts’ emergency programmes and food security projects for the final year 2021-22.

Keeping in view of Pakistan’s rich olive potential, the Government allocated Rs one billion for olive cultivation on commercial basis and a substantial funds would be spent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa most suited for olive farming especially in its merged areas and Malakand Division.

The KP Government has made olive cultivation part of the 10 billion trees project and about 40 million olive plants would be planted during the next three years in the province besides olive grafting and another 40 million would be made.

Kisan Cards would be issued to farmers by August this year by the KP Government under Agriculture Transportation Plan under the Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program amounting to over Rs 309 billion.

Rs 3 billion would be spent on construction and repair of watercourses besides focusing on increasing milk and meat production. Likewise, Rs400 million earmarked for feasibility study pertaining to construction of an enhanced water system to lift clean drinking water from Tarbela dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi. To bring merged areas at par with developed parts of Pakistan, Federal Government has set aside Rs56 billion for development of erstwhile Fata including allocation of Rs30 billion for the 10 years tribal decades development plan (TDDP 2020-30) to expedite pace of development there.

Major focus would be made on development of education, health and communication infrastructure besides strengthening of agriculture, livestock and socio-economic services in merged areas under the landmark uplift package.