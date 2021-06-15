Illegal allotment of plot case: Non bailable arrest warrants of former chairman CDA issued

Accountability Court (AC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants of former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal and co-accused Latif Abid in illegal allotment of plot case.

The case came up for hearing before AC Islamabad presided over by Judge Azam Khan Monday;

NAB prosecutor Mirza Usman Masood and Abdul Rehman counsel for Farkhand Iqbal appeared in the court. Former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal who is prime accused n the case did not appear in the court once again.

The court rejected exemption plea from the accused Farkhand Iqbal.

The court inquired the accused is not appearing since the last 3 and 4 hearing. On previous hearing bailable arrest warrants were isuued . Now non bailable arrest warrants of the accused are issued. The hearing of the case was adjourned till July 5.