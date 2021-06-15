Punjab govt agrees to pay Rs 30.8mn to woman years after acquiring her land

Punjab government on Monday agreed to pay an amount of Rs 30.8 million to a woman in Lahore High Court (LHC), years after her property was acquired for construction of road infrastructure.

Chief Justice LHC Qasim Khan while hearing a petition from a woman sought replies from the Punjab government regarding payment of her dues. The Punjab government assured the LHC bench regarding payment of Rs 30.8 million to the woman within the next three days, besides also promising to pay the remaining amount of Rs9.2 million by July 15.

The CJP during the hearing remarked that the government acquired land from the woman, and constructed a road on it, however, it had yet to pay the dues to her.

“People are left helpless as they were not paid dues for years despite their land being acquired by the government,” he said while warning to impose a fine of Rs100,000 per day in case of delay in payment from July 15.

In a land-related case recently heard by the LHC, the high court sought an explanation from D.G. Lahore Development Authority over failing to regularize private housing societies.

“Political people get their societies approved from the LDA by exerting pressure,” Chief Justice Qasim Khan remarked while hearing the petition of a housing society.

The bench also objected to the LDA’s committee while questioning the presence of the finance secretary in the committee. “Six legislators are also members of the committee. It is not the domain of MPAs to decide which housing society should be approved,” the court remarked.