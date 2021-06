14 CCA squads of Southern Punjab for inter-city event announced

LAHORE: Fourteen City Cricket Association sides of the Southern Punjab Cricket Association were announced today for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22, which will be held in that jurisdiction from 5-31 July. As such, 38 out of 93 City Cricket Association sides have now been announced, with the remaining 55 to be unveiled during the week.

The inter-city tournament will be a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non-first-class three-day, 50-over, and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

According to the event format, each match will be for two days with a minimum of 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, the first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side, and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.

The sides have been selected through a merit-based system with open trials conducted by the national selectors or second XI head coaches. All the trials were filmed by the team analysts and were staged in the presence of independent Cricket Association observers.

SQUADS (Open trials conducted by Abdur Rehman, Iqbal Imam, Manzoor Elahi, Taufeeq Umer, and Wasim Haider. Captains will be confirmed following the appointments of the team coaches)

CCA BAHAWALNAGAR – Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Raza Saeed, Ali Adnan Akhtar, Ali Umer, Asad Khan, Ashir Rehmat, Faisal Mahmood, Jahanzaib Arain, Khalid Mahmood, Muhammad Adeel ur Rehman, Muhammad Aqib Shafiq, Muhammad Basit, Muhammad Bilawal, Muhammad Hammad Khalid, Muhammad Umer Tariq, Muhammad Usman Tufail, Salahuddin, Sohaib Arshad, Taqi Anwar and Waseem Mahmood

CCA BAHAWALPUR – Ali Imran, Ali Raza, Ghulfam Aziz, Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad, Moinuddin, Muhamamd Waqas Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Muzammil Khan, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Shahan Akram, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Zahir Siddiq, Murad Rauf, Sher Muhammad, Umer Abbasi, Waleed Iqbal and Zeeshan Akbar

CCA DG KHAN – Ali Ahmad, Ammar Ali, Fasial Abdullah, Iftikhar Ahmad, Muhammad Amir Mir, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Asif Fawad, Muhammad Basit, Muhammad Irfan Rafiq, Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Jazaib Irshad, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Shakeel, Sayed Salman Haider, Shahzad Akhter, Umair Fateh, Yasir Abbas and Zahid Sajjad

CCA KHANEWAL – Ajmal Umar, Ali Majid, Ammar Ul Haq, Ansar Mushtaq, Arsalan Haider, Gulfam Iqbal, Hussnain Abrar, Momin Haider, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Arsalan Zia, Muhammad Musab Shahzad, Muhammad Tanveer, Naeem Akram, Najam Abbas, Saddam Hussain, Saeed Akhtar, Saim Ayaz, Samar Abbas, Tahir Mehmood, and Zain Ul Abdeen

CCA LAYYAH – Afraseem Hussain, Ali Asad, Aoun Abbas, Asad Sultan, Faizan Zafar, Farman Ali, Fasih Rafi, Kaleemullah, Mudassar Nazir, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Salman Hussain, Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Muhammad Umair Khan, Muzamil Tehseen, Riasat Ali, Safiur Rehman, Sayed Ammar Yasir, Sayed Taqi Haider, and Sehram Hussain

CCA LODHRAN – Adnan Arshad, Ali Arham, Ali Haider, Allah Ditta, Ameer Hamza, Humayun Altaf, Khubaib Ahmad, Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Imran Adil, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Kamran Ismail, Muhammad Sadaqat, Muhammad Umer Farooq, Muhammad Zahid, Rao Altaf Hussain, Saaz Ud Din Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Shoaib Bilal, Sikandar Khan and Waseem Zafar

CCA MULTAN – Ahmad Hasan, Awais Shahzad, Ghulam Rehman, Haris Javed, Mudasir Gilani, Mueez Ahmad, Muhammad Ahsan Baig, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Waqar, Rao Irfan, Saif Ur Rehman, Salahudin, Samiullah Khan, Saqib Arif, Shahid Bashir, Shoaib Allah Ditta, Talha Mumtaz, Usman Shafique and Waseem Akram

CCA MUZAFARGARH – Abdullah Hamdani, Adnan Faiz, Adnan Gull, Aon Shehzad, Ghulam Murtaza, Haseeb Ullah, Muhammad Amir Ejaz, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Mansoor, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shahriyar, Muhammad Sudais, Muhammad Yaseen, Rana Saeed Ullah, Saad Mehmood Dar, Sanaullah Bashir Ahmed, Shayan Khalil, Shoaib Aleem, Touqeer Abbas and Umar Rehman

CCA OKARA – Abdul Razzaq, Ahmed Jamal, Ahmed Sultan, Ali Husnain, Arbaz Hussain, Ehtesham Elahi, Hafiz Raees Ahmed, Muhammad Huzaifa, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Sohaib Gujjar, Muhammad Sohail, Rizwan Haider, Saif Ullah, Talha Hamid, Usman Mushtaq, Waqar Hussain, Yousuf Babar, Zain Ul Hasan and Zia Mukhtar

CCA PAKPATAN – Abid Hussain, Amjad Ali, Burhan Basharat, Ghulam Fareed, Ijaz Khan, Kamran Yar, Mansoor Ali, Mazhar Jameel, Mubashir Tanveer, Muhammad Imran Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Khaqan Bashir, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Umar Fraz, Naveed Ahmed, Rameez Raja, Syed Khurram Ali Shah, Talha Wajee Akhtar, Waqar Ul Hasan and Zahid Iqbal

CCA RAHIMYAR KHAN – Abdul Hadi, Abdul Wahab, Abrar Mehmood, Atif Rasheed, Hasnain Bilal Shafiq, Hasnain Riaz, Jahanzaib Khan, M. Muazzam Saleem, Muhammad Asif Ali, Muhammad Sarmad Wali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Taimoor, Noman Akram, Noman Ahmed, Rafiq Ahmed, Rana Saqib Phool, Usama Rafiq, Usama Aslam and Zeeshan-Ul-Haq

CCA RAJANPUR – Ali Aamar Buchia, Anees Ur Rehman, Asadullah Wazir Hussain, Attaullah Rehmatullah, Essa Mitha Khan, Farhat Hussain, Jawad Hussain, M.Haider Jammal, M.Kamran Safdar, M.Sehzad Gull, M.Zahid Rehmani, Malik Waqar Ul Hassan, Mughira Shoaib, Muhammad Waseem, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Nafees Ur Rehman, Nasir Hussain, Syed Muhammad Makhdoom, Usama Iftkhar, and Wajid Hussain

CCA SAHIWAL – Abdullah Butt, Abdullah Faizan, Ahmer Ashfaq, Ali Hammad, Ali Murtaza, Fakhar Shahzad, Hafiz Ilyas Ali, M. Sharoon Siraj, Maqbool Ahmed, Maqsood Ahmed, Muhammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Alam, Sunny Azam, Umair Arshad, Usman Liaqat and Waseem Rasool

CCA VEHARI – Abdul Rehman, Ali Usman, Anjum Naveed Aslam, Ayan Ali, Farhan Sarfraz, Gulraiz Sadaf, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Asif Falak Sher, Muhammad Irtaza, Muhammad Mubashir, Muhammad Saqib Shah, Muhammad Umair, Naveed Ahmad, Shahwar Ashraf, Shahzad Ali, Shahzaib Riaz, Shoaib Khan, Zia Ul Haq, Zohaib Arshad and Zohaib Asghar

Match schedule

Pool–A

5-6 July – Sahiwal v Lodhran; Okara v Multan; Vehari v Khanewal

8-9 July – Sahiwal v Vehari; Okara v Lodhran; Multan v D.G.Khan

11-12 July – Sahiwal v Okara; Vehari v Multan; Khanewal v D.G.Khan

14-15 July – Multan v Khanewal; Okara v D.G.Khan; Lodhran v Vehari

17-18 July – Sahiwal v D.G.Khan; Vehari v Okara; Khanewal v Lodhran

23-24 July – Sahiwal v Khanewal; Multan v Lodhran; D.G.Khan v Vehari

26-27 July – Sahiwal v Multan; D.G.Khan v Lodhran; Okara-Khanewal

Pool–B

5-6 July – Bahawalnagar v R.Y.Khan; Layyah v Pakpattan; Muzaffargarh v Bahawalpur

8-9 July – Layyah v Bahawalpur; Rajanpur v R.Y.Khan; Pakpattan v Bahawalnagar

11-12 July – Pakpattan v Bahawalpur; Rajanpur v Muzaffargarh; R.Y.Khan v Layyah

14-15 July – Muzaffargarh v R.Y.Khan; Pakpattan v Rajanpur; Bahawalnagar v Layyah

17-18 July – Pakpattan v Muzaffargarh; Layyah v Rajanpur; Bahawalnagar v Bahawalpur

23-24 July – R.Y.Khan v Bahawalpur; Rajanpur v Bahawalnagar; Layyah v Muzaffargarh

26-27 July – Bahawalnagar v Muzaffargarh; Bahawalpur v Rajanpur; R.Y.Khan v Pakpattan

30-31 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)