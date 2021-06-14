Underage girl with special needs assaulted in Badin

BADIN : A culprit accused of raping an underaged girl was arrested in Badin within a few hours of the incident.

According to sources the child assaulted has hearing and speech impairment.

The ten year old girl was bathing in a pond in Somaar Pasrio village near Khorwah town in Badin district when she was raped.

After receiving the information, the police reached the location and rushed the victim to the hospital. The victim was given treatment and the medical report by the doctors confirmed the criminal assault on the child.

The SSP Badin Shabir Ahmed Sethar took immediate notice of the incident and formed a police team.

The team interrogated 31 suspects, and arrested the accused who according to the police officials had confessed to the crime during the initial interrogation.

The SSP reached the hospital and inquired about the girl’s health.

SSP Sethar assured the family of the victim of their support and offered to give them police protection.