New mom Shreya Ghoshal gets vaccinated

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal got vaccinated on Monday.

The singer and songwriter posted a video of getting the covid-19 vaccination on instagram.

She made it clear for her fans that the covid vaccine is safe for new mothers, and is in fact recommended by doctors that they get vaccinated at first preference.

She said that while her newborn son was asleep she quickly went out and got her first shot. She recommended other working mothers to get their shots done as well.

The singer in late May gave birth to her first child Devyaan.

“While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if you’re a nursing mother, you too can get your shots”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)