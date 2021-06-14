Nick Jonas shares love filled picture of wife Priyanka

LOS ANGELES: Fans are gushing over Nick Jonas’s recent instagram post, made available to the social media network on Monday.

The singer and songwriter posted a picture of his wife Priyanka Chopra, expressing his love for the actress and how much he misses her.

“Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my ❤️”, was the caption given to the post.

Priyanka is currently in London, shooting for a show called Citadel while Nick is in Los Angeles.

Fans have been flooding the comment section with wishful comments for the couple. Sme have also called them the “cutest couple ever”.

The couple was last seen to be united at the Billboard Music Award 2021, hosted by Nick Jonas.