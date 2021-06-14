Sindh government is being run from Canada, remarks SC Chief Justice

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing cases related to Karachi, remarked that the Sindh government is being run from Canada.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice is hearing cases related to Karachi issues at the Supreme Court.

As per details, a bench headed by the CJP heard the case regarding the anti-encroachment drive at SC’s Karachi registry. The apex court revoked the stay orders and ordered the government to continue the operation along nullahs ahead of monsoon season.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that Sindh is being ruled from Canada and that Younas Memon is the true ruler of the province who was operating Karachi from abroad. When asked who is responsible for leasing the nullahs? “Sindh government is responsible for leasing the land of the drain,” remarked CJP Gulzar.

The SC also turned down the plea of the affectees for compensation and the bench remarked that they could not give relief to the people occupying the state’s land.