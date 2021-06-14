Income tax credit allowed on real time reporting of sales

The government has granted income tax credit for persons who integrate the point of sales (POS) machine for real time reporting sales or receipts. According to the budget 2021-22 documents, amendment has been proposed to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 through Finance Bill, 2021. A new section 64D has been proposed for the purpose, which states: “Tax credit for point of sale machine: (1) Any person who is required to integrate with Board’s computerized system for real time reporting of sale or receipt, shall be entitled to tax credit in respect of the amount invested in purchase of point of sale machine; (2) The amount of tax credit allowed under sub-section (1) for a tax year in which point of sale machine is installed, integrated and configured with the Board’s computerized system shall be lesser of; (a) amount actually invested in purchase of point of sale machine; or (b) rupees one hundred and fifty thousand per machine; (3) For the purpose of this section, the term point of sale machine means a machine meant for processing and recording the sale transactions for goods or services, either in cash or through credit and debit cards or online payments in an internet enabled environment.”













