FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited appoints Jahanzeb Khan as CEO

The Board of Directors of FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited has appointed Jahanzeb Khan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank.

An experienced business leader, Mr. Jahanzeb Khan will assume responsibilities as CEO of the Bank on 14th June, 2021. Mr. Jahanzeb Khan brings with him 23 years of global and local experience in fintech, financial services and banking. He is a renowned, leading expert in transforming and emerging financial service solutions.

“With Jahanzeb’s extensive and global experience in fintech, we are delighted to welcome him to the FINCA Family and believe that his rich diversity and history of work lends itself to FINCA’s vision for the future. Jahanzeb’s last assignment at Telenor Microfinance Bank as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer led to the development of a wide array of award winning financial and digital products and he executed a roadmap for enhanced financial inclusion. We strongly believe that Jahanzeb is the right leader for FINCA Pakistan and we wish him all the best in his new role” said Ms. Zar Wardak | Vice President and Division Director, FINCA Impact Finance (FIF). Prior to Telenor Microfinance Bank, Mr. Jahanzeb Khan had been successfully associated with one of the largest financial services institutions (JPMorgan Chase & Co.), Blue Chip Management Consulting firm (Deloitte Consulting) and the Fintech startup – First USA Bank (acquired by JPMorgan).

On the occasion of his appointment, Mr. Jahanzeb Khan said “I’m honoured to assume leadership of FINCA Pakistan and have deep respect for the work that the institution has put into empowering the unbanked of our country. I look forward to working closely with the board, members of the management team, and the entire FINCA Pakistan staff to continue to expand financial inclusion through socially responsible and innovative financial products and services with a customer-first approach”.

Mr. Jahanzeb Khan holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, MBA from University of Delaware, Program for Working Professionals at Wharton Business School, followed by Executive leadership programs at Wharton and Harvard Business School.