Ineos’ Carapaz wins Tour de Suisse

ANDERMATT: Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz of the Ineos Grenadiers team won the Tour de Suisse after Sunday’s eighth and final stage claimed by home rider Gino Mader (Bahrain-Victorious). Carapaz, who won the Giro d’Italia in 2019, finished fifth on the stage that featured a steep climb 15km from the finish line. The result was enough for the Ecuadorian maintain his 17-second lead over Colombian Rigoberto Uran, his closest rival in the race for the yellow jersey. The Ineos team had ridden hard as a unit to keep the race together during a fractured opening to the stage, and when the big attacks came on the cobbled Gotthardpass, Carapaz looked comfortable as he shut down each move. Eddie Dunbar put in a towering performance in support of his teammate in the closing stages, setting a big tempo to pull back attackers, before re-joining to help on the descent and the final run-in. The triumph follows Ineos victories by Egan Bernal in the Giro d’Italia at the end of May and by Richie Porte in the Criterium de Dauphine earlier in June.













