Cilic downs Felix for first title in three years

STUTTGART: In 2018, Marin Cilic saved a match point to beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Queen’s final and claim the 18th ATP title. Former Major champion couldn’t repeat that feat for three years, struggling with injuries and the lack of form to stay away from the title matches and trophies. Three years after Queen’s, world no. 47 secured the 19th ATP crown and the second in a row in Stuttgart, beating all five rivals in straight sets to secure a much-needed triumph ahead of Wimbledon. In the final, Marin took down Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 6-3 in an hour and 48 minutes, beating the Canadian for the third time in as many encounters and leaving the event with the trophy in his hands, the first witnessed by his little son. Marin saved four out of five break points and secured two return games from ten opportunities, winning 19 points more than the youngster and sealing the deal with a strong performance in set number two. Thus, Felix has lost the eighth ATP final from as many he entered, still seeking the first ATP crown or winning a set in the title clashes!













