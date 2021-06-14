Bilawal slams govt over imposition of Rs 375bn worth of taxes

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the federal government for “not sparing a single thing of public’s use from taxation,” saying the decision to impose nearly Rs375 billion worth of taxes on the masses is an “injustice.”

“The government’s decision to impose taxes on phone calls and then immediately retracting the decision shows that it is confused,” said Bilawal in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the federal government is afraid of the public’s reaction to the storm of heavy taxes imposed on them. The PPP chief quipped, “He rejected the pickpocketing of the common man at the behest of the PTIMF.” He vowed to continue unveiling Prime Minister Khan’s anti-people economic measures.”

Two days ago, Bilawal had condemned the budget proposed by the federal government, calling it an “economic attack on Pakistanis”.

The PPP chairman, in a statement, said PTI would not be permitted to “play with the nation’s future”, vowing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan “to conduct an economic massacre of the people.”

Reiterating PM Imran Khan was “deaf, dumb, and blind” to the plight of the average citizen, he said: “The year might have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man’s house is still being deprived of necessities.”

Condemning PM Khan for his “lack of empathy towards the underprivileged”, Bilawal said through the new budget, the premier had made his “enmity” towards the poor people clear. “He has exposed his anti-people agenda with the new budget,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that while the government was busy presenting “false facts” through the Economic Survey 2020-21 and claiming that the nation is flourishing, government employees protested against inflation outside the Parliament.

“People are now retaliating because they are aware of the puppet prime minister’s empty promises,” he said, adding: “They know it is Imran Khan’s habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to provide relief to the common man.”