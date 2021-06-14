Hashim to unveil Punjab budget today

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

A spokesperson for the provincial finance department told the media on Sunday that the budget would be people-friendly and facilitate the business community. A special package for industrialists would be announced in the budget in addition to several welfare projects for the people.

For the first time, there would be a major increase in development funds, record funds for the social sector would be allocated. Health insurance of 100 percent of the population of the province will be ensured by December 2021.

The Punjab’s budget would have good news for farmers, labourers and government employees, she said and asserted that the budget has included programs in all backward districts including that of south Punjab according to the needs of the people. It would include training and business opportunities for the youth, housing schemes for the underprivileged and homeless and mega projects of clean drinking water and commercial infrastructure for Lahore.

Excellent communication projects will boost economic activities and ease mobility in the province. She added that the upcoming budget will ensure economic progress with record allocation of funds for development projects.

