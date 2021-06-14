Sindh all set to present budget tomorrow

The Sindh government is all set to unveil the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 tomorrow (Tuesday). The budget would have programmes aimed at alleviation of poverty and social protection, besides 10 new mega projects for Karachi. The provincial budget would include the provision of loans under People’s Social protection and poverty alleviation programmes. An amount of Rs1 billion would be earmarked for social protection and poverty alleviation programmes while the minimum wage for labourers would be set at Rs25,000. A huge amount would also be earmarked for industrial workers in terms of medical care and social protection in the budget. The Sindh government will likely announce a relief package for senior citizens in the upcoming provincial budget for the year 2021-22.













