Islamabad sees lowest COVID-19 positivity ratio

Islamabad on Sunday recorded the lowest COVID-19 positivity ratio over the past 24 hours in the current third wave of the pandemic.

According to the district health officer (DHO), the positivity ratio was recorded at 1 percent in the past 24 hours in Islamabad. Only 34 cases were detected when the 3,226 samples were taken in the said period.

The DHO Islamabad said as many as 500,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 has claimed 56 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,689.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 941,170 after 1,239 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The 1,239 new infections emerged when 36,368 tests were conducted with a positivity rate recorded at 3.40 per cent, the NCOC said.