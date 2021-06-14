Artists can promote soft image of Pakistan: governor

Artists have a huge role in portraying a positive image of their country, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said at the International Film Festival “Meet and Greet”, held at Frere Hall and gardens Karachi.

He said the Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) is providing opportunities to encourage co-productions and to portray Pakistan as an exciting and vibrant country, with great cinematic potential. The promotion of Sindh cultural activities helps promote a soft image of the country at an international level.

He said that the festival promotes education through entertainment and arts without any discrimination to audiences and exposes them to the world cultures and to open up their minds towards tolerance and new ideas. “Mediums like film are becoming tools to learn education; and to experience different civilisations and cultures of the world”, he added.

He further said that the COVID-19 Pandemic has had an impact on nearly all aspects of our lives, and the film industry is no exception. “The film industry will bail out from this crisis in terms of new business models, aesthetic practices and technical infrastructures”, he opined.

He also commended the efforts of the Karachi Film Society (KFS) for organising the event and assured his full cooperation and assistance for promotion of film industry.

Federal Minister of information Fawad Choudhry while talking to media appreciated the adverse effects of Karachi Film Society and such social activities are always welcomed. To a question, he said the budget 2021-22 was becoming appreciated by people from ssevery walk of life.” Our economy has been strengthened. Out of the 900 billion development budget, provinces are getting 23%”, he added.