World Blood Donor Day to be marked today

World Blood Donor Day will be marked on June 14 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the problem and thank donors worldwide. Safe blood supplies are a scarce commodity – especially in developing countries.

Giving blood is easy and saves lives.

Many events would be arranged around the world on June 14 to mark World Blood Donor Day. These include football matches, concerts and mobile blood donation clinics.

In 2011, the World Health Organization (WHO) called upon communities world-wide to symbolically “paint the world red” by coloring, covering or lighting monuments and landmarks.

Despite about 92 million yearly blood donations worldwide, safe blood is constantly on high demand, especially in developing countries.