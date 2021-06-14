Rally against killing of 3 civilians in Sopore IIOJK held

A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in front of the central press club here on Sunday against the brutal killings of Bashir Ahmad and two others in Sopore town of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian army.

Participants in the rally carried placards and banners with pictures of the martyrs of Sopoor and chanted slogans against Indian army and pro independence.

The rally was addressed by Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Latif Abbasi, political and social leader Javed Ahmad Mughal, Vice Chairman PeH Usman Ali Hashim, Maulana Muhammad Zarif Abbasi and others.

Uzair Ghazali said that Sopoor killing was open and shut case of state terrorism by India where army opened fire on unarmed civilians and killed three people including Bashir Ahmad.

They reiterated that Indian oppression and atrocities will not break the commitment and struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for freedom and their struggle will culminate in the achievement of the ultimate goal. They voiced that Indian security forces had repeatedly attacked civilians in the disputed state.

“It is unfortunate that the international community, the international human rights organizations had not taken any significant action against this open terrorism of Indian forces and killing of unarmed civilians”, they lamented.

The speakers paid homage to the martyrs of Sopoor saying that their blood will not go in waste and their supreme sacrifice will add fuel to the heated struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.

The speakers said that India should know that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is a unity whose division will never be accepted and will be considered as conspiracy against the Muslim majority.

Detained women

Posters have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas to record protests against the Indian illegal occupation, killings and detention of men, women and youth by Modi-led fascist regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters inscribed with pictures of illegally detained Aisya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Isha Tariq, a pellet victim, and a relative of a martyred youth urged people to raise their voice in unison for freedom and the release of all detainees.

The posters have been displayed by a women’s organization, Bint-e-Kashmir.

The posters vowed to continue the struggle for freedom till the implementation of UN resolutions.

The posters asked India to revert its decision of August 5, 2019 to maintain the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.