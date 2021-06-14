CM to chair cabinet meeting today

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will preside over a special meeting of the provincial cabinet on Monday, June 14, in which approval will be given to the proposals of budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting will also approve the supplementary budget for the financial year 2020-21, said a handout issued here on Sunday. The cabinet will also approve the revised budget estimates for the financial year 2020-21. Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretaries and secretaries of relevant departments will attend the meeting.













