Millennial bags top Cambridge distinctions

Millennial Ayesha Samra Khan from Roots Millennium Flagship College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad has made her institute and family proud by securing two Top distinctions in the world in Pakistan Studies and Islamiat, according to a statement issued by the organization.

“Millennials from Roots Millennium Education have once again proved the age-old adage that hard work, discipline and academic high standards pay rich dividends, if they have the necessary drive and passion. Roots Millennium Flagship Campus, I-9/3, Islamabad has all reasons for its team and students to be proud of their Class of 2021 with bagging top 2 Cambridge distinctions in the World,” the statement read. “These exceptional distinctions are also an indication that Millennials are ready for college level work and have a bright future ahead of them. The role of the school and college too plays an important role in ensuring that such expectations are inculcated from the very beginning and consistently ingrained to motivate the young minds towards the quest for excellence,” it further said. “Roots Millennium Education is committed to supporting students like this as they embark on their postsecondary education journey. These students are indeed Army of Achievers and their remarkable distinctions clearly demonstrate that they put in the hard work and showed great resilience and focus to achieve their success,” it added.

“We are extremely proud of our Millennial Ayesha Samra Khan and would like to congratulate the parents, student and faculty on this important milestone,” Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq CEO Roots Millennium Education, said. Principal Muneeze Muzaffar also congratulated Ayesha Samra Khan and said, “The right attitude is extremely important for success, but any success includes some degree of luck, but I also think that luck comes to those who search for it.”