Shalamar Hospital upgrades Paediatric Department

The Paediatric Department of Shalamar Hospital has been upgraded where children will be provided treatment according to international standards. The newly constructed Paediatric I.C.U is equipped with the latest equipment and machinery. In addition to this, all the existing treatment facilities have also been upgraded. The 4 isolation beds have been added to this 11 bedded I.C.U. This is the first I.C.U of its kind in Lahore where the treatment facilities are provided to the children according to international standards.

The Gynecology department of Shalamar Hospital, providing treatment facilities to the public since 1988, is also renovated to cater the increasing number of patients and 9 more beds have been added to it. Beside this, 2 new delivery rooms have also been constructed. The Gynae Operation Theatre Complex has all kinds of facilities which are in accordance with international standards.

The Alam Bakhsh Neonatal Nursery, constructed in 2006, has also been expanded by adding 14 beds that will provide the neonatal nursery facility to the people of the area. The availability of the best and experienced Paediatric doctors is ensured in the Nursery to provide the diagnostic and treatment services to the children.

In this regard the Inauguration Ceremony was held at Shalamar Hospital on June 12th in which the Chief Operating Officer of Shalamar Hospital Col. Tanveer Rana welcomed Mr. Aminuddin Ahmed, Mr. Abdul Waheed Sheikh and Mr. Asad ur Rehman Sheikh who are the donors of above mentioned units.

The Ceremony was also attended by Mr. Shahid Hussain, the Chairman Board of Trustees (CBOT); Mr. Ibrar A. Mumtaz & Mr. Omer Saeed, the trustees of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences; Brig. (R) Mr. Anees Ahmad, the Chief Executive Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences; Prof. Zahid Bashir, Principal Shalamar Medical and Dental College; Mr. Usman Suleman, the GM Business Planning & Development Department; and various doctors of the hospital.

The Chief Operating Officer welcomed all the guests and also briefed them about the efficacy of the newly developed Paediatric ICU and the upgraded Gynecology Operation Theater of the Hospital. For the last 4 decades, the Shalamar Hospital has been striving to provide the best treatment facilities to deserving patients at the lowest possible rates.