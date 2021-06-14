9th death anniversary of Mehdi Hassan observed

The 9th death anniversary of renowned singer known as Shehenshah-e-Ghazal, Mehdi Hassan Khan was observed on Sunday.

He was born on July 18, 1927 in India.

In 1957, he was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan, primarily as a thumri singer. Mehdi Hassan was honored with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. He sang for over 300 films during his music career. Mehdi Hassan died on June 13, 2012 after a protracted illness in Karachi.